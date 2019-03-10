North-Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu says some of the disasters on infrastructure being experienced in the region are as a result of lack of supervision and shoddy works by contractors.

Speaking when he visited the blown off maternity ward at Solwezi General Hospital today, Mr Mubukwanu said contractors should not be allowed to derive maximum benefits from government by delivering building materials that do not conform to government standards.

Mr Mubukwanu appealed to officers in the department of public infrastructure to ensure that they strictly supervise contractors engaged to undertake public works.

The minister commended medical staff at the hospital for ensuring that no life was lost when the incident happened and for the efforts made to ensure that service delivery is not interrupted.

Briefing the minister, acting Provincial Health Director, Kennedy Gondwe said three out of the four incubators at the hospital have been damaged by the rains.

Dr Gondwe said the oxygen concentrators and other pieces of electrical medical equipment have also been damaged.

On Friday afternoon, heavy rains experienced in Solwezi blew off 70 percent of the roof of the maternity ward at Solwezi General Hospital.

