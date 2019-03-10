An official list of nationalities involved in this morning’s Ethiopian Airline crash shows that there were no Zambians on board.

All the 157 on board were killed.

According to the list released by the airline, there were 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, 9 Ethiopians, 8 Chinese, 5 Dutch, 6 Egyptians, 8 Italians, 8 USA, 7 Brits, 7 French, 4 Indians, 4 Slovakia.

Other Africans on board were 2 from Morocco, 1 from Mozambique, Rwanda and Somalia including Togo and Uganda all had one national on board.

And Ethiopian Airlines says the captain of the ET302 informed Air Traffic Control that he was having difficulty and wanted to return to Addis and that he was given clearance.

Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer Tewolde GebreMariam says cause of flight ET302’s crash has not been determined, but that the 737-8 MAX jet was “brand new” with “no technical remarks” that was received from Boeing in November 2018.

He said the same plane had flown back from Johannesburg earlier in the morning.

And President Edgar Lungu has sent a message of condolence to the airplane and families of those that have died in the tragedy.

“I wish to convey my deepest condolences and solidarity to EthiopianAirlines and the families of those that have lost their loved ones on flight ET 302/10 that crashed earlier today enroute to Nairobi. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” President Lungu tweeted.

And Transport Minister Brian Mushimba described the news of the plane crash as terrible.

“Terrible to have just learnt that everyone on board the ET flight from Addis to Nairobi, 33 nationalities, have all died in the crash,” Dr Mushimba tweeted.

And the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended deep condolences to the government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and families of passengers who died in the Ethiopian Airline plane crash this morning.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji said Ethiopian Airlines final list of passengers on the flight shows there was no Zambian on board.

Ethiopian Airines flight ET 302/10 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi crashed this morning around Bishoftu area six minutes after take off from Bole International Airport.

Mr. Malanji says the Zambian Embassy In Ethiopia will continue to monitor the developments in Ethiopia and will update the Ministry accordingly.

This is according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Relations Unit.

