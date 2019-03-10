

Today’s Scripture

“And provide for those who grieve in Zion…a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the Lord for the display of his splendor.”

(Isaiah 61:3, NIV)

New Garments

Do you need a new garment today? I’m not talking about a physical garment. I’m talking about what’s covering your mind and emotions. When you feel that heaviness and discouragement are trying to overtake you, the first thing to do is take off the old coat of heaviness and put on a new coat of praise. When you put on the garment of praise, that spirit of heaviness has to go. Sometimes you won’t feel like being grateful. That’s why God says to offer up the sacrifice of praise.

God knew it would not always be easy. You will have to dig your heels in and say, “God, I’m tired and discouraged, but I know You are good. You are good all the time, so I choose to give You praise.” Today is the day for new garments! Thank Him for restoring you, even if you don’t see it yet. As this verse says, you will be called an oak of righteousness, strong and secure, and you will display the splendor of the Lord!

A Prayer for Today

“Heavenly Father, I come to You today and ask that You take off my old, heavy garments of despair and heaviness. Make me new today. Give me a garment of praise so that I can be a display of Your glory and splendor. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.

