Chanda Mbao released his latest single, entitled ‘Money Gang’ featuring South African based musical phenomenon, ‘Gemini Major’.

After the runaway success of his single ‘The Bigger Wave,’ award winning Hip-Hop artist Chanda Mbao is back with another HUGE record. This one is called Money Gang and features multi-talented and multi-award winning artist/producer Gemini Major. In the spirit of the hustle, the two drop some hyperbolic stunt raps as well some motivation for all the people out there trying to get their money! With this major collaboration, Chanda Mbao once again proves that he is a regional force to be reckoned with. From Zambia to the world!

