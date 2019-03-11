Here are some briefs of selected foreign -based players in action at their respective clubs over the weekend.

SOUTH AFRICA

SuperSport United: Defender Billy Mutale and striker Gampani Lungu were not in the team for SuperSport’s 1-0 home win over Free State Stars on Sunday.

Chippa United/Black Leopards: Defender Donashano Malama played his second game for Chippa United on Sunday before he was substituted in the 78th minute in their 3-2 away loss at Black Leopards.

Striker Musonda Mwape played the full 90 minutes for Leopards and scored a hat-trick to take his tally to 12 league goals this season and favourite for the PSL golden boot with seven games to go.

SWEDEN

Midfielder Edward Chilufya lasted just the opening 24 minutes for Djurgarden on Sunday in their post-match penalty Cup win over Hammarby.

BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala played the opening 66 minutes for 14th placed KV Oostende’s 2-1 away loss at number 10 side KAA Gent but was not on target.

FRANCE

Beziers: Midfielder Emmanuel Banda played the full 90 minutes for second from bottom French Ligue 2 strugglers who drew 1-1 at home on Friday against 10th placed Le Havre.

AUSTRIA

RB Salzburg: Striker Patson Daka was an unused substitute in champions and league leaders RB Salzburg’s 0-0 home draw against Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu came off in the 78th minute.

