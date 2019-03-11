Nkana took top spot of Group C at the end of the penultimate Group C matches in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The sides’ 3-0 home victory over Zesco United on Sunday at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe saw them leap from third to number one on 9 points.

Nkana are now one point ahead of former leaders Al Hilal of Sudan whom they visit in their final Group C match on March 17 in Khartoum.

Third placed Kotoko, who have 7 points, visits Zesco who have 4 points in a dead-rubber for the latter on the same date in Ndola.

Meanwhile, Nkana secured their vital home win through goals from Kelvin Mubanga in the 65th minute, Ronald Kampamba in the 85th and Shadreck Musonda in the 89th minute.

[Read 21 times, 21 reads today]