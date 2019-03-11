The ministry of finance says government has made steady progress towards the drafting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that will come in effect on 1st April, 2019.
Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe says her ministry has come up with a draft legal framework that it is yet to be approved by cabinet before the end of this month.
She has told journalists in Lusaka that once cabinet approves the document, it will be circulated widely for public analysis and feedback before it is presented to parliament for debate and consideration.
Ms. Mwanakatwe has reiterated that the introduction of goods and services tax will significantly contribute towards improving cash retention.
Last year Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe announced during the 2019 budget presentation that government will abolish value added tax (vat) and replace it with a non-refundable sales tax in April 2019, a move likely to help the government boost revenue collection and bring down mounting debt.
Mwanakatwe exemplifies how cluesless PF under Edgar Lungu. She went to Parliament last year in September and announces a tax they has not thought through. Has she paid back the CEC loan?
Instead of implementing austerity measures, they would rather kill the goose that lays the golden eggs.
50% of all taxes are going to civil servants salaries especially the Lusaka-based, who are globe-trotting so as to earn the $500/day imprest allowances.
The rest is now going to pay for debt-servicing leaving nothing for hospitals, schools etc.
PF was voted on big lie “more money in YOU pockets”.
They should change their slogan to “More taxes & debt for YOU, more money & luxury in OUR pockets”.
Drafting a new goods and services tax because they borrowed too much.This GRZ of Lungu is very reckless and irresponsible with $$$.
Enka…..its not about that…VAT is a system which our colonial masters left, its been used in unip,mmd refunds have been depriving government the much needed resources to develop our nation this is why the pf government thought of replacing the VAT with sales tax, Sale tax once it becomes law ,government will no longer have to refund anyone. VAT government sends over 300 million on refunds, This is the very money the pf government wants to use building hospitals,health post,schools etc Mind you ,the pf government wants to help your sisters and brothers in rural areas so that they can have access to education,school etc. Look at Lusaka hospitals are easily accessible, why then should rural people not have access! The pf government the working government. Look at what has been achieved…
Such development is a real threat to ba under5, they hate progress,development. You wait and see how sa.tanic under5 MP will behave in parliament.
The whole world moved away from sales tax to a more realistic VAT but because this govt can’t keep its fingers away from the cookie jar, they misappropriate the money collected and end up owing companies huge amounts in VAT refunds. Now who is going to pay for the huge cost of changing all the IT systems currently in use designed for VAT? Some people wont be paid – ‘payroll system down, waiting next version release next year’!
The USA and other countries do not use the VAT system..Maybe you can hoodwink your fellow UPND danderheads and sycophants and enemies of progress but not the enlightened progressive majority of the Zambians
So all the pronouncements and glee last September were based on a non -existent system? Do they have enough time between now and April 1 to consult, finalize and implement? This looks like we are heading for chaos