Below is the full statement

Press Statement

10th March, 2019

The Young African Leaders Initiative has noted with sadness the resignation of Synod Bishop Sydney Sichilima as President of the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) in the wake of the strongly-worded statement from the three church mother bodies.

We also take note that the Bishop has indicated that he wants to preserve his integrity and that of the United Church of Zambia which we must say is the biggest constituency in the CCZ and only second to the Catholic Church. We have also taken cognisant that the strongly worded statement should not ordinarily come from those who must unite differing factions. What is particularly perturbing is that this is the not the first time we are having a fallout from within their ranks once the church issues one of its statements.

This resignation should not be taken lightly but must be a call for the church mother bodies to do self-introspection on their positions in national issues.

The current resignation signals a confirmation that there is something seriously wrong among the different entities constituting these church mother bodies. The church mother-bodies have found themselves in a position likened to the 3 tyres of the car that are pulling in different directions because they have over engrossed themselves into the mainstream politics instead of providing spiritual leadership.

The failure by the church to compromise their positions and move in one accord with the Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue in steering the dialogue is reflective in the personal agendas that each of these spiritual leaders who constitute the church manifest.

What we had expected the church mother bodies is to become a guide to Government and not turn itself into an opposer by playing subtle political games and issuing political statements. We call upon those who preside over these church mother bodies that instead of resigning, they must stand firm and correct the growing practice where they church is being seen to muzzle itself into politics.

We pray for the mighty hand of Jehovah to preside over the national matters of our great motherland!!! Help us God!!

Andrew Ntewewe

President

