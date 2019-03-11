Twenty five home-based call-ups entered preliminary week of training camp in Lusaka on Monday under caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi for Zambia’s 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier dead-rubber match against Namibia.

The team includes Zanaco striker Rodgers Kola who ends his five year Chipolopolo exile.

Kola’s last Zambia appearance was in March 2014 in a 2-1 friendly win over Uganda at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Zanaco striker currently leads the 2019 season scorers chart on 6 goals from seven matches played.

But two call-ups Power Dynamos defender Allan Kamwanga Junior and striker Alex Ngonga have limped into camp with injuries.

Kamwanga has been struggling with an injury all week at training and later missed Power’s 2-2 home draw against Napsa last Saturday when Ngonga was stretchered off with a knee problem in the 25th minute of that same game.

Meanwhile, bottom placed Zambia hosts at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on March 23.

Zambia has 4 points in Group K and bowed out of the race in November with a match to spare.

Mozambique are third on 7 points while Namibia and Guinea Bissau are tied on 8 points in second and first place respectively.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Justin Munyika (Green Eagles), Gregory Sanjase (City of Lusaka)

DEFENDERS: Allan Kamwanga (Power Dynamos), Jimmy Chisenga (Red Arrows), Adrian Chama, Stephen Kabamba (both Green Buffaloes), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (both Buildcon), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Munene Nchimunya (Mufulira Wanderers)

MIDFIELDERS: Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Austin Muwowo (Forest Rangers), Lameck Silwaba (Buildcon), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Jack Chirwa, Mike Katriba (both Green Buffaloes), Spencer Sautu, George Chaloba (both Green Eagles), Clement Mundia (Kabwe Warriors)

STRIKERS: Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Moses Phiri (Buildcon), Alex Ng’onga (Power Dynamos), Rodger Kola (Zanaco)

