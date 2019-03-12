President Edgar Lungu has directed Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to ensure no violence is recorded whenever elections are taking place. President Lungu has also cautioned youths to stop being used as tools of violence.

The President said this through his Spokesperson, Amos Chanda. President Lungu has also urged youths in the country to reflect and maximize the opportunities that Government has continued to avail to them.

He said Youths are critical to the country’s development and must be given the opportunity to excel and contribute to the economy.

Earlier, President Lungu led Defence Chiefs, Cabinet Ministers, senior government officials, the Diplomatic Corp, in laying wreaths at the Freedom statue in Lusaka.

This is in remembrance of the contribution of young people to political independence in Zambia.

And in his homily, Zambia Army Director Religious and Moral Services, Lieutenant-Colonel Shadreck Mwale challenged the older generations to ensure they nurture the young people to be responsible citizens.

Colonel Mwale said the country has a responsibility to prepare young people for tomorrow’s challenges. He also challenged the youth to use their energy for national development purposes.

And Zambia Air Force -ZAF- Livingstone Chaplain Isaac Chipapala has said that there is a level playing field for youths to excel in Zambia. Reverend Chipapala said that the youths must be innovative and contribute to the well-being of humanity.

He said this when giving a homily during the laying of wreaths at the cenotaph located at the prisons grounds in Livingstone to mark youth day celebrations.

Reverend Chipapala said it is the youths of yesterday that contributed to the well-being of the youths of today.

The Reverend said there can never be a better tomorrow and a prosperous Zambia if the youths of today are not focused and determined.

And Acting Livingstone District Commissioner Harriet Kawina led various government officials in laying wreaths at the prison grounds cenotaph.

The celebrations were attended by scores of youths and political parties including the Patriotic Front, Rainbow Party and the Felix Mutati led MMD while the United Party for National Development stayed away from the event.

Today, young people in the country are commemorating the Youth Day, under the theme Zambian Youth – Generation Unlimited.

