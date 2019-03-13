A Traditional Leader in Southern Province has called on the media to be professional and desist from peddling false news.

Chief Choma of the Tonga people in Choma district is saddened with the levels of unproffenalism being exhibited by some sections of the media.

The Traditional Leader says the media plays an important role in informing the masses and that any misinformation can lead to chaos in the nation.

Chief Choma also urged journalists to avoid being used by political players promoting hate speech and peddling false news.

He was speaking in an interview at his palace in Choma district.

Meanwhile, the Traditional Leader has thanked President Edgar Lungu for assuring them that Government will provide relief food in a likely event that the province is hit with hunger.

Chief Choma says most maize fields in the province have dried up due the dry spell in most parts of the province.

He said his subjects are however confident that Government will help them following President Lungu’s assurance.

The traditional leader has since called on citizens to respect the Head of State as there can only be one President at any given time.

