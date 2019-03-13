Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia has dismissed social media reports that the union has settled for the 4 percent salary for civil servants.

CSAWUZ President Davy Chiyobe has told ZANIS in an interview that the union has not settled for anything yet as negotiations with government over salaries and conditions of service for public service workers are still on going.

Mr Chiyobe said the supposed 4 percent salary increment circulating on social media is not true, but could not however disclose how much the union is demanding as salary increment, saying doing so will jeopardize the negotiations.

Mr Chiyobe noted that government and the union are currently in negotiations, stating that whatever is being posted in social media should be ignored by all well-meaning Zambians.

The CSAWUZ President added that the union will announce to its members once the negotiations have been concluded, but hinted that the bargaining process is almost coming to a conclusion.

He said the union understands the anxieties of its members because the process has taken too long to be concluded.

He has since called on members of the union to exercise patience as the authority looks at the various interests to ensure that they get the best out of the bargaining process.

And Zambia Congress of Trade Union says they have not received any official report of the negotiations between the CSAWUZ and government over the salaries and conditions of service for civil servants.

ZCTU President Nkole Chishimba said the mother body of the trade union should have been informed if the union for civil servants had agreed on an increment for its members.

Mr Chishimba said all the trade union knows is that negotiations are still on-going, stating that the outcome of the negotiations will be announced once finalised.

He said the ZCTU is not directly involved in the bargaining process for salaries and conditions of service but is informed of the outcome and cannot divulge any information before the union decides to do so.

[Read 626 times, 626 reads today]