Former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s application for judicial review in the Lusaka High Court over the declaration of the Roan parliamentary seat vacant by Speaker of the National Assembly has been thrown out.
The Roan seat was declared vacant on February 27, 2019 after the Speaker ruled that Mr. Kambwili could not be in Parliament as the Patriotic Front lawmaker whilst also heading another political party.
The Lusaka High Court has dismissed Mr. Kambwili’s application for judicial review for want of jurisdiction.
In dismissing the case, the High Court advised that the applicant could not shift recourse of a matter to the High Court with a matter that fell squarely in the exclusive jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court.
The court has noted that the characteristics of a dispute determines the forum to which an applicant or claimant should have recourse to as a matter that is purely within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court cannot be launched via judicial review under the public law.
The Court found it irregular that Mr. Kambwili abandoned the matter in the Constitutional Court only to re-launch before the High Court which they found inconceivable.
“In view of the foregoing, I come to the conclusion that the application for leave should be denied for want of jurisdiction and I so order, the application is therefore dismissed,” stated the court.
The former Roan lawmaker sued the Attorney General and Electoral Commission of Zambia and wanted the court to declare that Dr. Matibini’s decision did not conform with the provision of Article 72.
Mr. Kambwili was challenging Dr. Matibini’s decision to declare the Roan seat vacant.
He wanted the court to further prohibit ECZ accepting the nomination papers from the aspiring candidates.
The Roan seat was declared vacant on February 27th after a ruling on a point of order raised by Malambo Member of Parliament Makebi Zulu who wondered whether Kambwili was in order to hold on to the seat on the PF ticket whilst also publicly confessing that he was the leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress.
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has declared April 11th as the date for the by-election for the Roan seat.
The Judicial side of Governant sides with the Legislature side of Government as the Executive side of Government watches the fun unfolding.
CK is dull.
BUFFOON CK should just move on …we tired of his buffoonery!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Bushe imwe the doctors, can a president of a political party stand as MP?
Now Kambwili will go to local court since his Head and the brain they don’t coordinate.
Some people’s heads are full of nothing but IFISUSHI. One such head is Chishimba Kambwili’s head. For sure you hit it EX-MAROON, his Head and the brain they don’t coordinate.
SOMETIMES IT’S BETTER TO SIT DOWN AND INTROSPECT. THE PEOPLE CHEERING YOU ARE NOT ALWAYS THERE TO SUPPORT YOUR FAMILY AND TO STAND WITH YOU AT A VERY PERSONAL LEVELIN YOUR HOUR OF NEED. MR KAMBWILI HAS BEEN MAKING A BED OF THORNS FOR HIMSELF AND HE SHOULD NOW SLEEP IN IT. HE IS EXPERIENCING A SLOW PUNCTURE. HE WILL BE BROUGHT LOW UNTIL HE HITS ROCK BOTTOM. BUT GOD IS ALWAYS FORGIVING. THE EARLIER CK REALISES TO SEEK FORGIVENESS, RECONCILIATION AND TONE DOWN ON HIS INSULTS ON THE HEAD OF STATE, THE BETTER FOR HIM. OTHERWISE THE CHICKENS HAVE NOW COME TO ROOST ON HIM. WHAT A SAD ENDING FOR SUCH A VIBRANT MAN
And his driven by another person has killed a person near Katuba some reports say.
When is it going to sink into this moron’s head that his days in parliament are over? It’s 13 days after February monthend and the clown hasn’t yet received on his phone a salary transfer notification. Sorry Fat Albert no more salary and gratuity
Latin: Semper in excreta. ..roughly saying ALWAYS IN SH.IT. It’s difficult to know whether Kambwili is going or coming. Ali isobanya so badly that he doesn’t know what to do or what he’s doing. Sometimes humility is a stronger weapon than arrogance.
The major reason Kambwili filed the same case that is before the Constitutional Court in the High Court was to prevent ECZ from conducting the bye elections in Roan Constituency.. He is afraid of his own shadow.. He knows he can’t win.
I dont think the constitution always him to stand again….
I like this turn of events…Kambwili now should concentrate on building his party.
Mr. Kambwili has been a victim of UPND’s political machinations generated by Chipenzi, On the other hand, the integrity of Lawyers representing Mr. Kambwili is questionable. Lawyers are professionally expected to give counsel to their clients as to whether the case has any merit in courts of law. The character of some Zambian Lawyers is vested in making money from rich politicians. We hope they do not advise poor Kambwili to take the matter to the ICC. Anything is possible from NDC and UPND.