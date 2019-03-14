Four candidates have successfully filed in their nominations for the Roan Parliamentary by-election in Luanshya which is slated for April 11, 2019.

Candidates from the ruling Patriotic Front, the opposition NDC, UPPZ and PAC filed in their nominations at Roan Antelope Secondary School in Luanshya today.

The first to file was 39-year-old Joseph Chishala from the opposition National Democratic Congress who arrived at the nominations centre at 10:03 hours.

Mr Chishala, a former trade unionist, was escorted to Roan Antelope Secondary School by NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili and UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka.

After Mr Chishala filed, Mr Kambwili said UPND and NDC have decided to support one candidate each in the Roan and Bahati parliamentary by-elections.

He said in Roan, the UPND is supporting the NDC candidate while the NDC will support the UPND candidate in Bahati Constituency.

Another candidate who filed in is Mwansa Chama from the People’s Alliance for Change -PAC.

Mr Chama initially came with his supporters to file in at 11:00 hours but he was turned away by police officers as the NDC candidate was still filling in his papers.

He came back 30 minutes later escorted by PAC Secretary General Herald Mulawu and was allowed to enter the nomination centre.

According to the schedule issued by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, UPPZ, UPND and PF will also file in for the Roan seat.

But UPND deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka has told journalists that his party will not have a candidate in Roan Constituency as it is supporting the NDC.



Meanwhile, ECZ officials and heavily armed Police officers have barred journalists from ZNBC, Diamond TV, Radio Phoenix, The Mast and Times of Zambia from covering the filing of nominations in Roan.

The ECZ officials have given instructions to Police officers to lock the gate and only allow reporters from Radio Icengelo, Zambia Daily Mail and ZANIS who were accredited yesterday.

When reached for a comment, ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse said journalists who have not been accredited should not enter the nomination centre. She said notice for accreditation was given.

Meanwhile, Five Political parties have successfully filed in their nominations for the Bahati Parliamentary by-election.

The five candidates are from the Patriotic Front -PF-, United Party for National Development-UPND- and Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD-.

Others are United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia-UPPZ- and People’s Alliance for Change-PAC-.

And all the candidates have expressed optimism that they will scoop the April 11, by-election.

The PF’s candidate is Charles Chalwe, while PAC has Isaac Lukwesa with the UPND fielding Justine Bwalya.

The UPPZ has fielded Clement Mwila while the FDD candidate is Emmanuel Chanshi.

[Read 282 times, 282 reads today]