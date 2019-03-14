Caretaker Zambia coach Aggrey Chiyangi has described his first week of pre-2019 AFCON qualifier training camp with his home-based call-ups as productive.

Chiyangi is overseeing preparations for Zambia’s final Group K dead-rubber match against Namibia on March 23 at home in Lusaka after coach Sven Vandenbroeck was suspended by FAZ for disciplinary reasons and sent on forced leave until his contract expires on March 31.

Twenty six home-based players attended the first week of camp while the foreign-based call-ups and those local regulars away on CAF Confederation Cup duty are due to join the team for the final phase of training camp that starts this Sunday in Lusaka.

“The players have responded very positively apart from one player who has a knock and the Doctors were working on him,” Chiyangi said.

Power Dynamos striker Alex Ngonga was restricted to light training throughout the camp due to a knee injury he sustained in league action last Saturday in their 2-2 home draw against Napsa Stars.

Meanwhile, Zambia wrapped-up its three- day camp in Lusaka on Wednesday with a 9-0 win over lower league side Airport Warriors in a training game played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Green Eagles striker Tapson Kaseba scored a hat-trick and Red Arrows midfielder Bruce Musakanya added a brace.

They were goals each from the Zanaco duo of Rodgers Kola and Ernest Mbewe, Green Buffaloes’ Mike Katiba and Buildcon midfielder Lameck Silwaba.

“It is very encouraging to see the players work like this. Basically, the purpose of the friendly was to see what the players could give us and what needed to be worked on after the four sessions we had with them on Monday and Tuesday. Chiyangi said.

