Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has called for increased investment between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Zambia following the launch of a direct flight between Lusaka and Lubumbashi.

In November 2018, the DRC government granted Mahogany foreign operator permit allowing them to operate the Lubumbashi-Ndola-Lusaka route.

Mr Lusambo said Zambia and the DRC are one hence the need to increase investment flows between the two nations.

He said Zambia has vast potential in sectors like tourism, manufacturing and agriculture which the Congolese investment community can exploit.

Mr Lusambo said the coming in of Mahogany between Lusaka and Lubumbashi will help strengthen existing ties between Zambia and the DRC.

And Katanga Province Governor Celestine Kapopo commended the Zambian government investing in the development of road, rail and other communication infrastructure in the region.

Mr Kapopo said his government is keen to learn how Zambia has achieved massive modernization of its infrastructure which he said is critical in ending poverty and enhancing trade.

Meanwhile, Mahogany Air Chief Executive Officer Jim Belemu announced that the airline has proposed to spend US$15 million to acquire additional aircraft which will bring its total fleet to 10 by the end of next year.

Mr Belemu said the development is part of his company’s expansion drive that will see the company opening up more routes and create jobs.

Dr. Belemu says the US$15 million to be spent will be in addition to the US$5 million the company has invested in acquiring two aircrafts and training its staff.

