The National Democratic Congress NDC has adopted Engineer magnet Joseph Chishala as its candidate for the forthcoming roan constituency parliamentary by election.

Mr. Chishala aged 39 has lived in Luanshya for over 30 years.

Mr. Chishala has been unveiled as the party’s candidate in Luanshya today and is confident of putting up a resounding fight for the roan seat.

The NDC candidate is not new to Zambian politics.

NDC has also appointed MCC Menyani Zulu as the campaign manager, Elisha Matambo UPND Copperbelt Provincial Chairman as Campaign Manager and Charles Kabwita as the Deputy Campaign Manager

And the former Member of parliament for Roan who has escorted the candidate to fill in nominations Dr Chishimba kambwili is confident that the people of roan will vote for Mr. Chishala as the first ever NDC parliamentarian.

Voting in the roan constituency parliamentary by election takes place on April 11th next month.

