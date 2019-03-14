United Party for National Development, National Management Committee, NMC has completed the adoption process and filled all vacancies except for Roan Constituency.

UPND Elections Chairperson Garry Nkombo speaking during a press briefing held at the Party Secretariat this afternoon said the NMC widely consulted and engaged all Party structures before compiling the final list of adopted candidates.

The UPND has adopted Mansa based businessman, Jerry Justine Bwalya as Bahati Constituency Parliamentary Candidate.

Bahati Constituency has 9 wards with 55 polling stations and 43, 827 voters. Mansa Ward has the highest number of voters totaling 10, 254 followed by Kaole ward with 7,824 voters.

The by-elections in Bahati Constituency comes after the resignation of its Member of Parliament Harry Kalaba as announced on Monday 28th January, 2019

Mr Nkombo also said the Party has adopted Beatrice Moonga Kayuni as Kafue District Council candidate ahead of the by-elections set for March 27th and April 12th respectively.

Kafue District has 16 wards with 59 polling stations.Kasenje ward has the highest number of voters totalling 12,647 voters, followed by shabusale ward with 10,128 voters, Matanda ward 7,882 voters and Kafue ward with 7,478 voters.

Meanwhile Mr Garry Nkombo said that the party has withheld announcing its candidate for Roan Constituency.

“The party is still deliberating with NDC our counterparts and we shall inform the nation once a consensus is reached, ” said Mr Nkombo.

However Nkombo, said that the Party has sought indulgence with the two UPND aspiring candidates for Roan constituency.

Other adopted candidates for local government are as follows

1. Chinyanja ward of Kabwe District – Bernadette Chileshe

2. Makunku Ward of Itezhi tezhi – Mutande Sam Mpamba

3. Chilapya Ward of Mansa District – Galani Chanda

4. Lenga Lenga Ward of Chavuma District –

5. Mfinshe Ward of Mungwi District – Bruno C Mubanga

6. Muyondoti ward of Mitete District –Mwangala Kayamba

7. Muchinga ward of Chama District – Moses Katalala Kumwenda

The Local government elections were necessitated by resignations and deaths.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set 11th April, 2019 as the date for Parliamentary, in Bahati Constituency of Mansa District in Luapula Province and Roan Constituency of Luanshya District on the Copperbelt Province and for 7 Local government elections in

