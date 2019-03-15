CiSCA chairperson and senior citizen, Bishop John Mambo has escaped jail for contempt but has been given a fine. Appearing before the Supreme Court full Bench, Mambo escaped the punishment received by others that were given jail sentences for similar offences.

The Supreme Court found Bishop Mambo guilty of Contempt but fined him K25,000.00. Mambo voluntarily pleaded guilty to a contempt of court charge in the Supreme Court, adding that he didn’t mean to bring the Court into disrepute or undermine its authority.

Bishop Mambo is alleged to have committed contempt of court when he wrote a letter to the Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima on May 12, 2018, over the Savenda Vs Stanbic matter.

“The legal suit against the bank by Savenda, though given a favorable decision at the lower court, was suspiciously overturned by the higher court on appeal…most judges seem to be more interested in achieving personal ambitions at the expense of justice for all and equality before the law…,” read Bishop Mambo’s letter in part.

But when the matter came up in the Supreme court before the full supreme court bench, Bishop Mambo, who was represented by three lawyers, reversed his earlier plea and pleaded guilty to the charge.

His lawyers told the court that their client wanted to purge his contempt. In his purge, Bishop Mambo apologised for the contemptuous remarks emanating from the letter he wrote.

Bishop Mambo said that when he wrote what he wrote, he did not mean to bring the court into disrepute or undermine its authority, but that his intentions were to raise what he believed were concerns of alleged corruption with respect to the judiciary.

“Little did I know that sending the letter would bring me into contempt with the entire bench. My actions are regrettable. I sincerely apologise,” he said as he also quoted some Bible scriptures on forgiveness.

Asked by Justice Mwanamwambwa whether he read the judgments passed by the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court over the Savenda and Stanbic Bank case, Bishop Mambo said he didn’t read the judgement passed by the courts in that case and said that he wished he didn’t write the letter.

“I did not read the judgment apart from what is in public domain. I wish I did not write the letter,” Bishop Mambo said and some media houses of misinterpreting the contents of his letter to Justice Mambilima.

But the Supreme Court ruled that it was reckless for Bishop Mambo to have published a letter before reading about the judgments in that case.

