The Road Development Agency (RDA) says the delivery of pre-fabricated bridge components that were procured at the cost of US$ 73.7 million are expected to be completed by this month end.

RDA Communications and Corporate Affairs Director Masuzyo Ndhlovu told the media in an interview that the agency expect the last consignments of the components of the bridges will arrive in March Monthend.

Mr Ndhlovu said consignments of the pre-fabricated bridge components have been arriving in the country awaiting the time for installation once training for technical officers have been done.

He said the agency will conduct training for its technical officers and stakeholders who include officers from the Zambian National Service and Zambia Army to prepare them for installation of the bridges in designated places.

Government procured pre-fabricated bridge components to be installed on crossing points that have been washed away by heavy rains in some parts of the country.

The first consignment of the bridge components of the 131 prefabricated modular steel panel bridges that have been procured started arriving in the country in February.

Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing Permanent Secretary Engineer Charles Mushota and Road Development Agency officials received the first 8 containers carrying the components of the bridges in Lusaka West.

The project to install bridges has been planned to be implemented in seven provinces namely Northern, Muchinga, Lusaka, North Western, Luapula, Eastern and Central.

The RDA is in the process of engaging a contractor for the construction and installation of ten bridges in Eastern Province whose works will commence in the second quarter of 2019 which will be followed by the roll out of the installation to the other province.

The country has this year received torrential rains that have left some parts of the country being cut off from the rest of Zambia needing urgent response from the authority.

