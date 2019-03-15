Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa has implored street vendors to stop the illegal business and switch to collection of plastic waste for supply to plastic waste recycling companies.
Mr. Sampa said street vending remains an illegal business as it is against the Statutory Instrument number 12 of 2018.
He was speaking when he toured Hongsen Investment Limited of Makeni in Lusaka.
“Street vending is still illegal under the law so stop it and switch to plastic waste collection for supply to plastic waste recycling companies such as Hongsen, Investment Limited,” he advised.
Hongsen Investment Limited is a Chinese company engaged in recycling plastic into reusable products such as plastic cups, brooms plates, buckets, hangers and many other plastic products.
The Mayor disclosed that some youths were already selling plastic waste to the company at K50 per bale.
“Go out there and start collecting all sorts of plastic waste and come and sell here at K50 per bale instead of fighting running battles with council police in the streets,” he said.
The Mayor has been an ardent advocate of plastic waste recycling into reusable products as a way of keeping the city free of plastic waste which has been a menace.
His tour of Hongsen Investment limited was meant to show support to companies that are engaged in recycling business.
The Mayor was accompanied by Councillors Bupe Mulenga, George Daka and Dorcas Moyo.
He was pf he went to upendi hes pf again. Can you take him serious
A country in progress is seen by its good leaders, not these “whatevers” we have in zambia, nowonder we are going backwards.
Is he normal, this Sampa guy?
Mr. Mayor, the profits in scavenging are a lot less than street vending.
Please facilitate sustainable businesses for these street vendors.
Lungu should come collect it like he always does in blue overalls and boots.Its very unfortunate GRZ has allowed street vending to become such a huge menace.
Has this guy remarried? His wife ran away from him because of being unreliable.
In other countries the council is involved in recycling plants hence creating tangible employment and force from exporting the products
Miles Sampa, we are still waiting for the free WiFi that you promised. Have you managed to remove the Hybrid Chicken on Great East Road or this plastic recycling will go the failed way of the promised free WiFi and the Hybrid Chicken. You have made the Chicken become more popular than most politicians ever since you attacked it. The Hybrid Chicken can win against you in 2021 at speed you are failing on delivering your promises.
Very good idea Mr. Sampa. This collection and sale of plastics for re-use is a multi million dollar business in some countries and I’m sure even here in Zambia it can generate good amounts of money. Besides that, it is a double edged sword – cleans up the cities as well.
This is exactly what I suggested few years back and no one listened. Ba PF Government should engage the Ministry of Religious affairs to engage all women Pentecostals – especially, to start collecting all GARBAGE and drop it off at Mayor Sampa’s office for a fee, simple.