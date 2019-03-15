Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa has implored street vendors to stop the illegal business and switch to collection of plastic waste for supply to plastic waste recycling companies.

Mr. Sampa said street vending remains an illegal business as it is against the Statutory Instrument number 12 of 2018.

He was speaking when he toured Hongsen Investment Limited of Makeni in Lusaka.

“Street vending is still illegal under the law so stop it and switch to plastic waste collection for supply to plastic waste recycling companies such as Hongsen, Investment Limited,” he advised.

Hongsen Investment Limited is a Chinese company engaged in recycling plastic into reusable products such as plastic cups, brooms plates, buckets, hangers and many other plastic products.

The Mayor disclosed that some youths were already selling plastic waste to the company at K50 per bale.

“Go out there and start collecting all sorts of plastic waste and come and sell here at K50 per bale instead of fighting running battles with council police in the streets,” he said.

The Mayor has been an ardent advocate of plastic waste recycling into reusable products as a way of keeping the city free of plastic waste which has been a menace.

His tour of Hongsen Investment limited was meant to show support to companies that are engaged in recycling business.

The Mayor was accompanied by Councillors Bupe Mulenga, George Daka and Dorcas Moyo.

