Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her people and another alien race known as the Skrulls. With help from Nick Fury, Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her special superpowers.

Pros

Great performance by the whole cast.

Interesting, original storyline.

You do not need to have watched all the other Marvel movies to appreciate this one.

The 90s nostalgia was a huge part of the movie.

Cons

The storyline takes abit of time before it really gets going.

Favorite quotes

Captain Marvel: “I’m not gonna fight your war. I’m gonna end it.”

Captain Marvel: “I have nothing to prove to you.”

Nick Fury: “Space invasion, big car chase… truth be told, I was ready to hang it up. ‘Till I met you today.”

Conclusion

‘Captain Marvel‘ is the first major Hollywood Marvel Universe movie to feature a female superhero as its center. (‘Wonder Woman’ is part of the DC movie universe).

The movie is filled with all the action and witty humor you would expect from a Marvel movie, but what will really get your attention is the storyline. Brie Larson plays the character Vers (Captain Marvel). She radiates an ability that too many comic-book heroes never get the chance to show: the superpower of expression. During her journey to becoming Captain Marvel she battles her own personal demons and insecurities, though the movie could have dug deeper on the later.

Captain Marvel offers a strong feminist message and becomes a powerful metaphor for what could happen if women stopped waiting to be told that they are enough; if women stop believing the people who tell them they’re too emotional or too weak.

Rating

3 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA

