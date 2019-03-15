The Road, Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is in the process of implementing new fees on re-registration of motor vehicles.
To this effect, RTSA has called for consultative meetings with stakeholders and members of the general public to be held at the Government Complex in Lusaka and Civic Center in Kitwe and Livingstone.
This according to a notice issued by Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko dated March 2019.
RTSA intends to adjust rates related to road user fees, testing of motor vehicles for roadworthiness which will now be mechanised; and re-registration fees for all motor vehicles and trailers.
He said the meetings were being held in accordance with the Business Regulatory Act. No. 3 of 2014.
He said the Agency is required to recommend the user fees to the Ministry of Transport &Communications for approval before implementation.
RTSA is a statutory body established under the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 and mandated among other things, to implement Government policy on road transport, traffic management and road safety.
This is not fair just how many things are you going to increase ? The government should come out and protect us. This is too much and each institution increases fees without considering the hardship people are going through? RTSA can’t just wake up today and increase fees. My question is what is the increase for and what has that got to do with us. I think let’s refuse such unreasonable increases, it’s time we stood together and stopped such unproductive increases.
Way to go RATSA. There are just too many useless cars just polluting the environment. It’s also a good way to decongest the roads.
@1.1
Increasing won’t decongest the roads at all. It will only affect the bottom line of transporters in the country.
The problem is caused by ease of buying illegal licenses and the high tax for new cars but not second hand cars.
Think a little bit before you comment.
Just one of the many new ways of milking us out of our little resources by this cash-strapped government.
They just increase user fees for nothing.. They just want money and not working.. Mansa RTSA what work do they do?printing of licence cards it has become a problem its a year now no cards.we are tired of moving with their module.
WHY DOES RTSA WANT TO INCREASE FEES? IS RTSA A PROFIT MAKING INSTITUTION?