The Road, Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is in the process of implementing new fees on re-registration of motor vehicles.

To this effect, RTSA has called for consultative meetings with stakeholders and members of the general public to be held at the Government Complex in Lusaka and Civic Center in Kitwe and Livingstone.

This according to a notice issued by Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko dated March 2019.

RTSA intends to adjust rates related to road user fees, testing of motor vehicles for roadworthiness which will now be mechanised; and re-registration fees for all motor vehicles and trailers.

He said the meetings were being held in accordance with the Business Regulatory Act. No. 3 of 2014.

He said the Agency is required to recommend the user fees to the Ministry of Transport &Communications for approval before implementation.

RTSA is a statutory body established under the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 and mandated among other things, to implement Government policy on road transport, traffic management and road safety.

