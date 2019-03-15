Zambia National Marketeers Credits Association (ZANAMACA) says setting up of clinics in all markets across the country will commence next month.

ZANAMACA President Mupila Kameye says the association is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to ensure that the project is a success, and will continue to identify major markets and bus stations in all the provinces of the country where clinics can be setup.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Mr Kameye said that Chipata Compound Market, Inter City and Kulima Tower Bus stations, in Lusaka Province have been identified to kick start the project.

Mr Kameye explained that the project is a five year project, which aims at enhancing health service delivery in the market place.

He however mentioned that some markets such as Chipata Compound Market already have structures that can be used to put up clinics, with prefabricated buildings already being set up.

Mr Kameye added that the project has attracted a number of stakeholders who have come on board and rendered their support in various ways.

