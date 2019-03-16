Some Ndola residents have appealed to the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) to consider entering into long-term payment plans for new electricity installations.

The residents told ZANIS Ndola this morning that most people that have built new houses were finding it difficult to have electricity connected to their houses because of high connectivity charges.

Mr Michael Chawinga noted that Zesco must come up with a long-term payment plan for all those that are wishing to have electricity connected to their newly built houses.

Mr Chawinga advised that if Zesco was connect electricity free of charge and then start deducting an agreed upon percentage from the client every time they purchase electricity units for consumption it would make things easier for both the utility company and the consumers.

Another resident Mrs Mary Mwansa of Mitengo area noted that electricity connection charges were just too much for the ordinary Zambian to afford.

Mrs Mwansa has since appealed to Zesco to revise the charges or introduce a payment plan that would allow residents to have electricity connected to their houses before they finish paying the whole amount.

