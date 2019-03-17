The Southern African Development Community – Climate Services Centre has predicted that a tropical storm which has devastated Mozambique, which will migrate inland and make land fall over eastern Mozambique is likely to extend to Zambia.

The storm is likely to affect Luapula, Northern, Central, Southern, Muchinga and parts of Eastern provinces.

According to Rachael Chama the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit Public Relations Officer Districts such as Lunga, Chilubi, Luwingu, Mporokoso, Kawambwa, parts of Mansa and Milenge are likely to receive rainfall in excess of 10 mm from March 16.

She said the cyclone which is likely to make land fall in Zambia from 15th – 20th March 2019, will be characterised by high velocity winds, heavy rainfall storms may result in flash and localized floods and debris.

“In view of the above, human habitation may collapse rendering people homeless, lives and property may be lost, fields may be submerged, livestock may be affected and crossing points washed away die to the floods”, she has warned.

She has since urged communities in the identified districts to minimise movements and avoid vulnerable buildings further advising them to take caution when approaching flooded rivers and avoid crossing on flooded low level bridges during the forecast period.

“The Zambia Meteorological Department will continue monitoring the situation and keep the nation updated. DMMU will also continuously issue early warning information through SMS, radio and television,” Mr. Chama added.

