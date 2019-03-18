The Anti-Corruption Commission in Choma has arrested a Veterinary Surgeon for corrupt practices involving over K29 000.

Victor Chainda, aged 42, has been arrested and charged with 33 counts of Theft by Public Servant contrary to section 277 as read together with section 265 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offences are that, on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2015 and 1st December, 2015 in Choma, Victor Chainda being a Public Officer, namely a Sesheke District Veterinary Officer, did steal a total sum of K29, 220 property of the Livestock Department Trust which came into his possession by virtue of employment.

Victor Chainda has since been released on Bond and will appear in Court on 18th April, 2019.

In another development, the Commission in Choma has also arrested two judicial officers namely a Subordinate Magistrate and a Court Marshal for corrupt practices involving K30,000.

Jacob Matate Mbolela,60, a Subordinate Court Magistrate has been charged with one (1) count of Corrupt Acquisition of Public Property and Revenue contrary to Section 34 (1) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Particulars of the offence are that on dates unknown but between 1stApril, 2014 and 1st April, 2015 in Choma, Jacob Matate Mbolela being a public officer namely a Subordinate Court Magistrate employed by the Judiciary in Choma, did unlawfully divert K10,000 property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

Further, Winter Lupani,34, a Court Marshal at Choma Subordinate Court has been arrested and charged with two (2) counts of Corrupt Acquisition of Public Property and Revenue contrary to Section 34 (1) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Particulars of the offences are that on dates unknown but between 1st April, 2014 and 1st April, 2015 in Choma, Winter Lupani being a public officer namely Court Marshal employed by the Judiciary did unlawfully divert a total sum of K20,000 property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

The duo have since been released on Bond and will appear in Court on 16th April, 2019.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by ACC Corporate Affairs Officer Christopher Chibanku.

