Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has given Northern Province PF Executive Committee Chairperson Lazarus Chungu seven days to exculpate himself in writing over the party’s failure to file in nominations.

Mr. Mwila said the Party has noticed with dismay the action by the Committee’s failure to supervise and file-in the nominations for the Ward by-election in Mungwi District.

He said this action has been found not to be in line with the responsibilities of the Provincial Executive and further violates regulation 29 of the Party Constitution.

“Accordingly, you are given seven days in which to exculpate yourself in writing to my office. Also note that failure to give convincing reasons, I will have no choice but to dissolve your Committee”, the letter further read.

In another letter to the Provincial Chairman, Mr. Mwila has dissolved Mungwi District and Malole Constituency Committees with immediate effect.

“I write to inform you that Mungwi District and Malole Constituency Committees have been dissolved with immediate effect for failure to file-in nominations on 14th March, 2019 for the Mshinshe Ward by-election of Malole Constituency. In light of the above development, the Vice Council Chairperson, Mungwi District, Kelvin Chafilwa will act as District Chairman until when the interim Committee is put in place”, the letter read on part.

And PF Chairperson for Mines and Member of the Central Committee Christopher Yaluma, MP has been removed from the Central Committee.

In a letter to Mr. Yaluma, the Secretary General thanked him for the services rendered to the Party as Chairperson for Mines.

“I wish to inform you that the Central Committee meeting held on 9th March 2019 directed to remove you as a Member of the Central Committee and Mines Chairperson for failure to attend meetings for three (03) consecutive times. As you are aware, a Member of the Central Committee who misses three (03) consecutive meetings without notice automatically ceases to be a member of the Committee”, read the letter to Hon Yaluma.

Mr. Mwila has since warned Party structures across the Country to live up to the expectations of the general membership by continuously working for the growth and unity of the Party.

On 9th March 2019, PF candidate was unable to file in his nominations after he was sent back by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) over his failure to produce all required documents and later got himself involved in a road traffic accident.

