Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has given Northern Province PF Executive Committee Chairperson Lazarus Chungu seven days to exculpate himself in writing over the party’s failure to file in nominations.
Mr. Mwila said the Party has noticed with dismay the action by the Committee’s failure to supervise and file-in the nominations for the Ward by-election in Mungwi District.
He said this action has been found not to be in line with the responsibilities of the Provincial Executive and further violates regulation 29 of the Party Constitution.
“Accordingly, you are given seven days in which to exculpate yourself in writing to my office. Also note that failure to give convincing reasons, I will have no choice but to dissolve your Committee”, the letter further read.
In another letter to the Provincial Chairman, Mr. Mwila has dissolved Mungwi District and Malole Constituency Committees with immediate effect.
“I write to inform you that Mungwi District and Malole Constituency Committees have been dissolved with immediate effect for failure to file-in nominations on 14th March, 2019 for the Mshinshe Ward by-election of Malole Constituency. In light of the above development, the Vice Council Chairperson, Mungwi District, Kelvin Chafilwa will act as District Chairman until when the interim Committee is put in place”, the letter read on part.
And PF Chairperson for Mines and Member of the Central Committee Christopher Yaluma, MP has been removed from the Central Committee.
In a letter to Mr. Yaluma, the Secretary General thanked him for the services rendered to the Party as Chairperson for Mines.
“I wish to inform you that the Central Committee meeting held on 9th March 2019 directed to remove you as a Member of the Central Committee and Mines Chairperson for failure to attend meetings for three (03) consecutive times. As you are aware, a Member of the Central Committee who misses three (03) consecutive meetings without notice automatically ceases to be a member of the Committee”, read the letter to Hon Yaluma.
Mr. Mwila has since warned Party structures across the Country to live up to the expectations of the general membership by continuously working for the growth and unity of the Party.
On 9th March 2019, PF candidate was unable to file in his nominations after he was sent back by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) over his failure to produce all required documents and later got himself involved in a road traffic accident.
Pf is really heartless. Somebody lost his toyota Noah enroute to nomination centre and you are not satisfied with that.
BA PF learn to listen and listen carefully!!!! please note that we left dictatorship over 28 years ago, therefore, your attitude is dictatorial kind of rule, which we ditched 20 donkeys years ag The fact is you have failed and lamentably failed in all areas of managing the country. So if someone fails to file nominations is your stupid reason and not the candidate. Ba kolwe imwe.
@ leornard
You are equally indsciplined hey, go and join a club where theybare no rules.
This is what’s expected in any institution, discipline! A disciplined party means that people who vye for leadership position ought to know that they are elected or appointed to serve the people diligently, commitment and to always make recourse to the promises they made. This is highly commendable ba PF and please continue with the culture of maintaining discipline so more will be attracted and members will be inspired.