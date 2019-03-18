Zesco United may have exited continental football on Sunday for this season in the CAF Confederation Cup but the value of their players has not diminished with nine heading out on international duty this weekend for their respective national teams.

Five Zambian’s alone are away on senior and junior engagements.

Defenders Simon Silwimba and Clement Mwape including striker Lazarus Kambole are away for Chipolopolo’s 2019 AFCON Group C dead-rubber qualifier at home against Namibia on March 23 in Lusaka.

Two other defenders, Shemmy Mayembe and Solomon Sakala, are away in Malawi with the Zambia Under-23 side for a 2019 U23 AFCON qualifier on March 20 in Blantyre and at home on March 24 in Lusaka.

Midfielder Enock Sabumukama also is away with second placed Burundi for their final 2019 AFCON Group C qualifier against third positioned Gabon that they must win at home in Bujumbura on March 23 to book their ticket to Cameroon.

Burundi and Gabon are currently on 9 and 7 points respectively in the race for the second Group C qualifying spot.

But Sabumukama’s compatriot and goalkeeper Dieudonne Ntibahezwa is staying behind in Ndola after being overlooked for both that match and Wednesday’s U23 AFCON qualifier, first leg, home date against Congo-Brazzaville.

And striker Jesse Were is back in the Kenya fold following a late call-up after he was initially snubbed for the Group F leader’s top-two clash away to second placed Ghana in Accra on March 23.

Defender David Owino and midfielder Anthony Akumu are also in the travelling party to Ghana.

