President Edgar Lungu has sounded a warning to relevant bodies created to promote youth entrepreneurship to show cause why they should not be shaken up.

Speaking in Kabwe when he opened the Central Province Patriotic Front Conference, President Lungu cautioned against the prevailing Laissez-faire attitude.

He said the rhetoric surrounding youth entrepreneurship needed to be replaced with immediate action by the relevant agencies, as he warned that next time he will talk about the matter, he will either be reshuffling or firing people.

The Head of State called for drastic measures to trigger more young entrepreneurs to emerge and existing ones to be boosted.

President Lungu who is also President of the Patriotic Front, emphasised that Zambia’s future lies in the involvement of young people in Entrepreneurship.

He said that Youth Entrepreneurship was at the core of his heart and his vision for industrialization.

President Lungu observed that Zambia has a huge and energetic youth entrepreneurship potential that required to be harnessed for national development re-iterating that conditions need to be created to enable the youth, who constitute the majority of Zambia’s population to thrive as existing or upcoming entrepreneurs.

