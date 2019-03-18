The Road Transport and Safety Agency says it plans to register its presence in future in all districts in order to take its services closer to the people.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga says the Agency plans to set up a permanent office in Lundazi in order to ease the cost of motorists travelling all the way to Chipata to access its services.

And the Agency has concluded a 10 days mobile motor vehicle fitness, road tax and licence registration conducted in Nyimba, Petauke, Chadiza and Lundazi.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Mubanga said the presence of RTSA in other districts in Eastern Province is evidently needed as means of decentralizing its services.

He said RTSA will soon launch an online payment for road tax soon as a way of embracing Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs).

And Lundazi District Council Chief Administrative Officer Brenda Katongola says the council is looking forward to a long partnership with RTSA in order to lessen the burden of people travelling to Chipata to access the Agency’s services.

Ms. Katongola, who is also Acting Council Secretary praised RTSA for offering the mobile services to Lundazi residents but said a long-term partnership is needed.

[Read 55 times, 55 reads today]