Nkana have to thank Zesco United for their debut CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals qualification.

Zesco beat Asante Kotoko 2-1 on Sunday at home in Ndola to help Nkana secure their top two finish in Group C and advance to April’s quarterfinals despite suffering a heavy defeat in a simultaneous kickoff away in Sudan.

Nkana lost 4-2 away to Al Hilal in Khartoum but still finished second after Kotoko failed to get a victory in Zambia that would have seen them usurp the Kitwe giants to a last eight place.

Al Hilal and Nkana qualify on 11 and 9 points respectively while Kotoko settled for third on 7 points, tied with bottom placed Zesco after Sundays final Group C results.

Meanwhile, Zesco rallied from one-down to win after Stephen Nyarko put Kotoko ahead in the 47th minute.

But Jesse Were and Kondwani Mtonga struck in the 53rd and 56th minutes respectively to secure Zesco’s first victory after a seven match winless run in all competitions.

Nkana will know their quarterfinal opponents on March 20 when the draws are made in Cairo, Egypt.

