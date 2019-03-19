Rainbow Party General Secretary Wynter Kabimba believes that the impending National Dialogue can still take place whether the Church is involved or not.

Mr. Kabimba has urged stakeholders to consider finding another institution to lead the National Dialogue if the Church, as a grouping, is not in a position to preside over the dialogue process.

He has told Q-News that the church was in fact not the only institution that was capable to preside over the dialogue process in the first place.

Mr. Kabimba is of the view that are many individuals in the Country that are capable to lead the National Dialogue just as much as the church can possibly do.

He says this is why he does not think the National Dialogue should collapse owing to the fact that the church mother bodies that were earlier engaged in the process are having problems.

The Rainbow Party leader states that government should, in this case, ensure that dialogue process is put in motion in order that some of the issues affecting the Country can be addressed

He states that National Dialogue is still important and he does not think the government can do without it.

