The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia chapter has called for transparency in the process of enacting the approved Access To Information Bill.

MISA Vice Chairperson Hyde Haguta says his organization also expects that the approved Bill will this time around be presented before Parliament and reach enactment stage.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Lusaka Mr. Haguta has also urged Members of Parliament to debate the bill in the interest of the Zambian people above their own personal interests.

Mr. Haguta has further called on the government to take due democratic process in enacting Cyber laws by making the process as transparent as possible.

He says MISA expects government to engage stakeholders before enacting these laws.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile has described the approval of the Access to Information Bill by cabinet as a milestone in the country’s history.

Mr Mundubile said the development is a clear indication of government resolve to improve information flow and media operations in the nation.

He was however quick to advise media practitioners to ensure that they uphold professionalism in their day to day duties.

Mr Mundubile said this when he inspected progress at the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) provincial studios in Kasama being constructed by STAR TIMES

He observed that the setting up of the provincial studios will also go a long way in enhancing the flow of information within the province and beyond.

The provincial minister added that the studio will further promote talent among locals through the film and art industry.

