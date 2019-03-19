President Edgar Lungu has appointed Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, Tutwa Ngulube as the new Deputy Chief Whip in the National Assembly.
Mr Ngulube replaces Chitambo MP, Remember Chanda Mutale.
In a statement made available to the media by State House, State House Spokesperson Amos Chanda said that the changes are with immediate effect
Below is the full statement
Good move i like Ngulube, courageous guy. Do your best and work extra hard.
Now that he is on government payroll That should shut him up well …thank you
This young Lawyer has a lot of potential but needs to mature quickly before being appointed to Cabinet in President Lungu’s next govt in 2021.
2021 is NOT for UPND but for PF like it or not.