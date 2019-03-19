President Edgar Lungu has appointed Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, Tutwa Ngulube as the new Deputy Chief Whip in the National Assembly.

Mr Ngulube replaces Chitambo MP, Remember Chanda Mutale.

In a statement made available to the media by State House, State House Spokesperson Amos Chanda said that the changes are with immediate effect

Below is the full statement

