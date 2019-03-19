The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Malole Member of Parliament Christopher Yaluma has welcomed his expulsion from his party’s Central Committee. Mr. Yaluma, who is also Minister of Commerce, said that there was nothing sinister about his expulsion because the party has powers to hire and fire.
Mr Yaluma told Journalists in Lusaka that he is relieved by his expulsion especially given the burden of his work, stressing that the move will help him to mobilize the party ahead of the 2021 general elections.
Mr. Yaluma has since pledged to rally behind the Patriotic Front and to ensure that the party gets more votes in the 2021 general elections as compared to the 2016 elections, adding that he remains a member of Parliament and will continue to remain loyal to the Party.
Yesterday, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has fired Malole member of parliament Christopher Yaluma from the Central Committee as well as from his position as party chairperson for Mines.
In his letter dated March 18, 2019, addressed to Yaluma, Mwila stated that the Central Committee had ordered the removal of Yaluma for failure to attend Central Committee Meetings for three consecutive times.
“I wish to inform you that the Central Committee meeting held on 9th March, 2019, directed to remove you as a member of the Central Committee and chairperson Mines for failure to attend meetings for three consecutive times. As you are aware, a member of the Central Committee who misses three consecutive meetings without notice automatically ceases to be a member of the committee. In light of the above, you are advised to hand in any party property in your custody. I wish to thank you for the services you rendered to the party as chairperson Mines,” Mwila stated.
What services is Yaluma being thanked for if the ultimate decision was to expel him for lack of performance?
And i quote ” … as well as from his position as party chairperson for Mines. ” end of quote.
What the hell is that position for in a political party?
Yaluma can’t fit in any of the 3 mafioso PF gangs. Just like Kalaba, Mutati, and most good PF now in diaspora like Katema, Syimbikula.
Check list on current ministers, you will cry.
Only Richard Musukwa, Mabumba and Yaluma.
Now these 3 are leaving too.
Musukwa too will leave after PF loss in Roan.
1.1 each political party has members heading positions similar to those headed by cabinet ministers. As the engine of the party the Central Committee or whatever it’s called will ensure those in government implement the party’s manifesto.
Nostraudmus please try to be a little principled. When the mines were failing to pay suppliers and contractors, you and I mean you were in the forefront accusing Yaluma of receiving bribes from KCM. If you argue I will retrieve all your postings concerning Yaluma. Please have some integrity especially that you are educated and not a call boy.
Yaluma
He doesn’t realize it yet. He’s a gonner living in denial.
In all honesty even an educated fooool like Yaluma can not stomach sitting in a meeting being chaired by a Grade 9 SG Mwila where half the time he is swearing and talking about dishing out illegal plots!!
Christopher Yaluma has gone to sleep.He seems to be confortable ever since he won and appointed minister.Politics teyabana iyo.Each MP and minister should work hard day and night like Chitalu Chilufya,Kampyongo,Dora Siliya,etc.How can he be missing central committee meetings as a leader?it is clear that Hon.Yaluma is very passive.President Edgar Lungu should drop such ministers because they add almost nothing to PF!!!In Malole PF could have 100% scooped a seat at ward level on 11/04/2019 but due to Yaluma’s passiveness,a PF candidate failed to file in-THIS WAS SHOCKING TO SAY THE LEAST!!!Hon.Yaluma please pull up your socks.Do not sleep or else very soon ECL will drop you as a minister too!!
But his boss, the great leader of thsi great nation is also passive, so what do you expect.
He left PF a long time ago.
What about providing an explanation? What about final warning? It seems to me that the penalty is draconian. Only soldiers may carry out orders first before explaining things. It is necessary to be inclusive, patient, tolerant, liberal and democratic.
It just shows you the confusion going in PF. A current cabinet Minister is fired by the SG while another current Minister arrested by ACC is still in post?????
The expulsion Hon.Minister does not augur well on you. It shows that you are an not active member of the party. So this development should worry you