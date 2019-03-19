The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Malole Member of Parliament Christopher Yaluma has welcomed his expulsion from his party’s Central Committee. Mr. Yaluma, who is also Minister of Commerce, said that there was nothing sinister about his expulsion because the party has powers to hire and fire.

Mr Yaluma told Journalists in Lusaka that he is relieved by his expulsion especially given the burden of his work, stressing that the move will help him to mobilize the party ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Yaluma has since pledged to rally behind the Patriotic Front and to ensure that the party gets more votes in the 2021 general elections as compared to the 2016 elections, adding that he remains a member of Parliament and will continue to remain loyal to the Party.

Yesterday, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has fired Malole member of parliament Christopher Yaluma from the Central Committee as well as from his position as party chairperson for Mines.

In his letter dated March 18, 2019, addressed to Yaluma, Mwila stated that the Central Committee had ordered the removal of Yaluma for failure to attend Central Committee Meetings for three consecutive times.

“I wish to inform you that the Central Committee meeting held on 9th March, 2019, directed to remove you as a member of the Central Committee and chairperson Mines for failure to attend meetings for three consecutive times. As you are aware, a member of the Central Committee who misses three consecutive meetings without notice automatically ceases to be a member of the committee. In light of the above, you are advised to hand in any party property in your custody. I wish to thank you for the services you rendered to the party as chairperson Mines,” Mwila stated.

