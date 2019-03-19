

Two miners have died at Mopani Copper mine in Kitwe after a blasting accident this morning.

Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) President Joseph Chewe confirmed the accident to ZANIS in Kitwe today and identified the deceased as Musomali Ackleo 42, a mine Captain and Chrispine Mwaba 29, a boomer operator.

The accident happened between 06 hours and 07 hours at SOB mine shaft after a blasting accident.

The two miners were employees of Reliant Drilling, a contractor engaged by Mopani Copper mine.

And Mr Chewe described the accident as saddening especially that three other miners died at Mopani Copper mine barely a month ago.

The MUZ president has since called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

And Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe challenged Mopani Copper Mines to invest in the safety of workers.

‘Mopani should put a high premium on safety and provide workers with a safe working environment for workers to work effectively,’ Mr. Nundwe charged.

He observed that no one can work effectively when three quarters of their mind is gripped with fear due to the uncertainty of how the day will end at their work place due to the unsafe working environment.

He stated that Mopani was one of the biggest mines in the county as such it should be the least in recording mine accidents.

