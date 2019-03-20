Patriots for Economic Progress says he stands by his statement that President Edgar Lungu possibly suffering from a mental illness, which might be the primary cause of his various irrational national decisions in the recent past.
Commenting on the various concerns raised by Citizens over his statement, Mr. Tembo said mental illness is just like any other illness and must not be stigmatized.
“As a matter of fact, the national prevalence of mental illness in Zambia is currently about 4% of the general population and a whopping 13% of the adult male population. It is on this basis that the framers of the Republican Constitution took into account the possibility that a person elected to the position of Republican President might suffer a mental illness during their tenure”, Mr. Tembo has said.
He said accordingly, article 107 of the Republican Constitution provides guidance on the procedures that must be followed if the Head of State is suspected of suffering from a debilitating mental illness.
Mr. Tembo said his party has been closely monitoring the quality of official decisions that have been made by President Lungu, ever since he took office in February of 2015.
He said the Patriots for Economic Progress has also been consistently pointing out any poor decisions made by the President, which they usually attribute to incompetence, however in the recent past, they have noted certain poor decisions made by President Lungu which are too grave to be attributed to incompetence alone, but actually border on mental illness or incapacity.
He said a case in point is the decision by President Lungu to purchase a brand new Gulfstream G650 private jet for himself using approximately K900 million of tax payers money, and yet he is failing to pay salaries for his employees in the civil service, local government and parastatal bodies.
Mr. Tembo said another case in point is the decision by the President to send his wife on a meaningless trip to the United States of America to go and receive used second hand fire trucks, with an exaggerated entourage of 25 personnel including maids and cleaners, as if US hotels do not have cleaners, for a prolonged period of about two weeks, using millions of Kwacha of tax payers money, and yet the majority of peasant farmers who supplied their maize to his Government in the last farming season have not been paid.
He has reiterated that President Lungu be subjected to a mental exam for purposes of determining his mental fitness, and consequent suitability to continue holding the office of Republican President, as guided by article 107 of the Republican Constitution.
Mr. Tembo said if indeed the President is mentally sick as they strongly suspect, then he needs to be afforded appropriate medical assistance and therapy so that he could make a full recovery.
“However, if the medical exam determines that contrary to our suspicions, the President is actually mentally fit and that his consistent poor decisions are in-fact not premised on any mental disorder but merely incompetence, then the President will resume his duties. But at least our fears and those of the majority of our citizens that the president might be mentally ill, will be arrayed”, he added.
He said in the quest to address this matter once and for all, the Patriots for Economic Progress will soon be writing to our Opposition Alliance partners in the United Party for National Development, who have representation in Parliament, requesting them to consider laying a motion on the floor of Parliament for President Lungu to be subjected to a mental exam, as provided for by the Constitution.
He said if the motion meets Parliamentary approval, as they expect it, then the Chief Justice will be compelled to institute a medical board to inquire into the mental capacity of the Republican President, within 7 days, as provided for by article 107(4) of the Republican Constitution.
He has emphasised that his party’s position on this matter should not be misconstrued to mean that we disrespect the Republican President in any way and has apologised in advance if in the quest to put across the case, they inadvertently disrespected the President in anyway.
Mr. Tembo said his party firmly believe that the matter of the President’s mental fitness needs to be addressed in a sober and candid manner, without emotional inclinations whatsoever.
We know excessive alcohol consumption causes madness but President Lungu His Excellency is only mad about developing the country and passionate too.
So you’re offside as usual.
He raises pertinent issues.
People who have mental illness often do not realize they do.
Insults profanity,and threats should be avoided when dealing what this man has raised.
Just answer the points he has raised.
I think we can criticise the president without using unpalatable language. Mr Tembo, you can do better than that. You are making it difficult for people to take you seriously. First you insult Sunday Chanda and then this. Unnecessary sir.
This is the current calibre of opposition leaders we have in Zambia who even dream of becoming presidents one day. How is this article related to the developing this country. I havent read anywhere were he is promising bringing more development to the nation. These maroons should be ignored.
The mantal illness is not in doubt.
The doubt is where he got it from. Too much alcohol? I can not say. But…
Anyone who steals billions of US Dollars thinking he will spend it all in his lifetime is clearly bonkers.
Or anyone that builds several mansions abroad thinking he will be living in them at the same time is clearly a chainama candidate.
He is just looking for ways to be arrested in order to get attention and win sympathy. Dont arrest him
A person that suffers from mental illness will support people like Mbwili
Mbwili was previous Roam MP. How does mbwili campaign against his own performance as sitting MP
Secondly any success scored is Roan goes back to PF as the ruling party.
Now how can you suggest this 10 United group is normal
He insulted Chanda and the goes to say its not him but his assistant. Honestly are these guys normal. Can we entrust national affairs in the hands of these comedians
If you are taken for interrogation, you will start crying of victimization. That is not freedom of speech. You are attacking someone’s reputation(defamation). Have you got proof to prove of the presidents mental disorder? Let’s hope you will not hide under the canopy of victimization. You can oppose minus attacking someone’s image. Soon you will be visited and they will lock you up for malicious talk. Anyway, you are used to being mediocre in your approach to national issues.
Mbaluso you need to understand the man. Me I understand him. If someone suspects you are mentally ill it is not an insult. Just go for treatment like you would if you had flu. Those who are mentally sick should not lose their dignity because its just an illness like breast or prostrate cancer
Lets not always find faults in people every time we are given an opportunity to THINK instead lets analyze what is being said and understand
Now I understand why PF cadres sometimes beat up useless opposition politicians like this Tembo clown. Is this how he wants to get his 15 minutes of fame? Lungu is leading the most corrupt regime since Zambia attained independence but definitely has not exhibited irrational behavior to warrant a mental examination. This moron’s alliance partner hakainde connived with ka Chiluba and stole millions of dollars through privatization, leaving a trail of destruction and miners’ deaths on the copperbelt. Why can’t he also demand for the mental examination of the privatization thief?
It’s this Tembo who is either incompetent or is suffering from s mental illness. Tembo cannot differentiate between CAPEX and OPEX. He has failed to understand that ZAF bought some planes for its operations including that of VVIP movement. In any case its cabinet that makes decisions if it comes to operations.
