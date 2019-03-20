Mopani Mines has suspended operations for two days following Tuesday’s mine accident that claimed the lives of two miners.

Mopani Mines Chief Executive Officer Chris Vermeulen told employees and contractors that he was suspending all underground operations from Monday afternoon at 14:00 Hours and that all miners reporting for the afternoon shift would be sent back home.

Mr Vermeulen said all employees should report for work on Wednesday at 06 Hours where they will be advised on what will follow.

He said only essential employees will be required to provide underground to undertake care and maintenance duties.

Two miners died at Mopani Copper mine in Kitwe after a blasting accident on Tuesday morning.

Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) President Joseph Chewe confirmed the accident and identified the deceased as Musomali Ackleo 42, a mine Captain and Chrispine Mwaba 29, a boomer operator.

The accident happened between 06 hours and 07 hours at SOB mine shaft after a blasting accident.

The two miners were employees of Reliant Drilling, a contractor engaged by Mopani Copper mine.

And Mr Chewe described the accident as saddening especially that three other miners died at Mopani Copper mine barely a month ago.

The MUZ President has since called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

