President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Eastern province where he is scheduled to commission government projects and flag off the distribution of relief food.
According to a tentative programme released by Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila, the President is expected to arrive in Chipata at 09:45 hours after which he is will pay a courtesy call on Paramount chef Mpezeni at his Ephendukeni palace and later meet Paramount chief Gawa Undi at his Nyaviombo palace in Chipata.
The Head of State will later fly to Sinda where he is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Chieftainess Kawaza, Nyanje and Chief Kathuma before commissioning an administration office block.
President Lungu will then flag off the distribution of relief food in the province.
On Friday, President Lungu will fly to Petauke where he will be commissioning the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Technical School.
The Head of State is expected to return to Lusaka on Saturday afternoon after meeting with party officials.
Lungu has the easiest job on planet earth! He just sits in the office waiting for AVIC and Chitotela to deliver bribes from construction contracts. When he gets bored, he jumps on a plane to see some drunkard chief. Which president flags off distribution of relief food? Kuti waseka!!
Spot on Danielle! The man does nothing! He doesn’t make any decisions, he doesn’t supervise anyone, he has no vision, he doesn’t govern anyone, he never speaks to the people. Nothing! No press conference to address national issues. He just sits and enjoys ill gotten wealth and flies around in planes, gets allowances and “commissions” projects that he has neither conceived nor driven.
Meantime his corrupt underlings and bootlicker are working overtime to plunder national resources. As long as they give him, Kaiser, Amos and Munir a share of the pounder, it’s all good!
Danielle, which chief? Even if I don’t like or agree to the idea of such an extensive presidential itinerary, respecting elders is still culturally a good thing to observe. Referring to a chief as a drunkard is not part of our culture.