President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Eastern province where he is scheduled to commission government projects and flag off the distribution of relief food.

According to a tentative programme released by Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila, the President is expected to arrive in Chipata at 09:45 hours after which he is will pay a courtesy call on Paramount chef Mpezeni at his Ephendukeni palace and later meet Paramount chief Gawa Undi at his Nyaviombo palace in Chipata.

The Head of State will later fly to Sinda where he is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Chieftainess Kawaza, Nyanje and Chief Kathuma before commissioning an administration office block.

President Lungu will then flag off the distribution of relief food in the province.

On Friday, President Lungu will fly to Petauke where he will be commissioning the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Technical School.

The Head of State is expected to return to Lusaka on Saturday afternoon after meeting with party officials.

