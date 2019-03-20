National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has ordered cadres to stop flushing out party symbols when singing the National Anthem.

Reverend Sumaili says such gestures are against the National Anthem Act number 40 of 1973 as well as the National Anthem Amendment Act number 13 of 1994.

And Reverend Sumaili has also expressed concern that most citizens have lost respect for the National Flag as evidenced by how some institutions are fly torn flags even in the night.

She says Statutory Instrument Number 270 of the 1965 and the National flags and Armorial ensigns Act number 13 of 1994 National Flags provides that the flag will only fly from sunrise to sunset.

In a ministerial statement in Parliament on National Consciousness and Identity Reverend Sumaili further expressed concern the Zambian coat of arms is being misrepresented.

Reverend Sumaili has observed that some coat of arms are being displaced in wrong colors and designs.

