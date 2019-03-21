Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has charged that the decision by the opposition UPND not to field a candidate in the forthcoming Roan Parliamentary by election is a confirmation that its leader Hakainde Hichilema does not have anything to offer the residents of Luanshya.

Mr Lusambo who is the Deputy Campaign Manager for the PF in the Roan by election said Mr Hichilema does not have any message for the people of Roan hence the decision to pull out of the race.

He told a campaign meeting in Luanshya’s Kasununu area that the Mr Hichilema is failing to come to Luanshya and meet the voters because of the role he allegedly played in the sale of Luanshya Mines.

Mr Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister charged that the UPND leader knows that he he has a lot of explaining to do in Luanshya hence the decision to pull out.

“The story that UPND and NDC are in an alliance is false. They are simply lying to you. HH knows that there is nothing for him here because he has lot of explaining to do for selling the RAMCOZ to the Binani Group who failed to run the Mine and brought a lot of misery to the people here,” Mr Lusambo said during the meeting.

He charged that NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili is also struggling to convince the voters why his candidate should be given a chance in Roan because he failed the people of Roan.

“Ba Kambwili brought second half medical equipment to Section 5 Clinic which have failed to work. Everything about Ba Kambwili is scrap metal, he went and scavenged in Europe for scrap metal and lied to you that he is bringing you medical equipment, those were just scrap metal gotten from a scrap yard. The man believes in scrap so much even his candidate is scrap, he picked him up somewhere last minute and brought him for you,” Mr Lusambo charged.

He said Luanshya voters have resolved to rally behind Joel Chibuye as he is the only candidate with a clear development agenda for the people.

“Joel is a people’s candidate because they have seen how he has been representing them even as District Commissioner. What we are asking from the people of Roan is that give Joel a chance to continue on his development path,” he said.

