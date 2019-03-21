There was drama at Mumbwa cemetery when police exhumed the body of an officer who died last Saturday in order to conduct a funeral drill and a 21 gun salute.

The incident happened this week when another family mistakenly picked a body of a police officer at Nangoma Mission Mortuary leaving their beloved one behind.

Body of Constable Sikafwalo Masangu was later taken to Mumbwa Central Seventh Day Adventist church for prayers which also included body viewing as no relative identified that they were conducting prayers for the wrong body.

The body of the officer proceeded to the Mumbwa cemetery where the burial took place and speeches delivered to thank the mourners.

Two hours later, Police Officers rushed to Nongoma mortuary in an effort to pick the body of their colleagues for burial procedures but where treated to a rude shock after discovering that the body of their colleague was missing from the morgue.

After investigations, they discovered that body was picked by another family and was already buried two hours earlier.

This forced the police to exhume the body of their colleague and took it to Mumbwa Hospital mortuary to restart the drill and prayers by the New Apostolic Church at the cemetery including the second body viewing in another new coffin and attire.

Whilst in the process of the burial the relatives who took the wrong body also came in with their right relative in a deformed coffin to the amazement of several Mumbwa residents who wondered what exactly happened;

The relative of the officer who refused to talk to ZANIS refused to comment on the matter.

