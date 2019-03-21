Nkana on Thursday commence their schedule to clear their domestic backlog when they visit FC MUZA away in Mazabuka in a delayed FAZ Super Division Week Five fixture.

Nkana currently sit third from bottom in Pool B on 5 points from four matches with another four games in hand and are nine points adrift of leaders Nkwazi.

They visit MUZA just 48 hours after landing back in Zambia from Sudan after attending to their final CAF Confederation Cup Group C engagement against Al Hilal in Khartoum that they lost 4-1 but still went through tothe quarterfinals after finishing second in their pool.

But the Kitwe side head into the match without coach Beston Chambeshi and five other first team players.

Chambeshi and midfielder Harrison Chisala immediately after the Al Hilal game flew to Malawi for Zambia’s 2019 U23 AFCON qualifier to join Nkana defender Moses Nyondo.

Defender Gift Zulu too is away in Lusaka for Zambia’s AFCON Group K formality date against Namibia.

Also absent are defenders Hassan Kamis of Tanzania and Musa Mohammed from Kenya who are also on 2019 SFCON qualifying duty for their respective nations.

However, Nkana assistant coach Manfred Chabinga still has a solid team at his disposal led by strikers Walter Bwalya and Ronald Kampamba.

Goalkeeper Allan Chibwe, veteran defender Joseph Musonda and midfielder Duncan Otieno who was overlooked by Kenya are all available.

Meanwhile, victory for Nkana at MUZA will still keep them at number eight but lift them to 8 points until March 27 when they host another FAZ Super Division debutant Circuit City in Kitwe.

