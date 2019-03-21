Luapula province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has been suspended from the National Assembly for seven days without pay for disrespecting First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala.

This was after the house unanimously resolved to have the Kawambwa Member of Parliament suspended effective 20th March,2019.

Mr Chilangwa disrespected the deputy Speaker by pointing a finger at her and retorting after being asked to leave the house.

Speaker of the national assembly Patrick Matibini in his ruling said he had decided to decline the recommendation of the parliamentary committee on privileges, absences and support services that Mr Chilangwa be formally warned.

Dr Matibini says the conduct of Mr Chilangwa of showing disrespect in speech and manner towards Ms Namugala is unbefitting of the conduct of a Minister and Member of Parliament.

He says Mr Chilangwa’s conduct ought to be above reproach.

The Speaker said he had decided to exercise lenience on Mr Chilangwa owing to his regret of his misconduct.

Mr Chilangwa who made to take the walk of shame out of the house will during his suspension not be allowed to enter the precincts of Parliament including Parliament motel and will not be entitled to a salary or allowances entitled to him as a Member of Parliament.

