Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo has called on agricultural researchers to give farmers appropriate advice regarding which specific crops to grow based on the weather predictions.

This follows the crop failure which has characterized the southern part of the country as a result of long dry spells and extreme hot temperatures during the 2018/2019 farming season.

Mr. Zyambo said while the Metrological Department predicts which part of the country would receive more or less rain, researchers should package farmer information on which crops to grow in which area.

He said the Ministry is encouraging the farming community to adopt climate smart agriculture to mitigate the problems associated with climate change.

He was speaking during his familiarization tour of the Golden Valley Agricultural Research Trust (GART) in Chisamba.

And GART Executive Director Martin Muyunda said farmers should be encouraged to diversify crop and livestock production as part of climate smart agriculture.

Dr. Muyunda said GART is working on many different crop varieties that can stand the different weather patterns.

