Avic International of China has handed over a K5 million ultramodern sports facility to the community of Nkoloma Ward 1 in Lusaka’s Kuku compound.

Nkoloma Ward 1 Councillor Tasila Lungu lobbied for the construction of a sports facility which has been built in the middle of Kuku compound to cater for youths from nearby compounds.

Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe who is also Chawama Member of Parliament and Nkoloma Ward 1 Councillor Tasila Lungu received the sports facility on behalf of the community.

The facility is equipped with an artificial football pitch, artificial running track, netball and basketball courts, toilet facilities, viewing stands, a police post, parking facilities, floodlighting and is secured by wall and iron grill fencing.

Mr Sichalwe said the construction of a sports facility in Kuku compound demonstrated government’s commitment to provide the community with a world class sporting facility in a safe and secure environment.

He noted that the facility will help the country produce great sports men and women that will bring glory to Zambia.

And Avic International Senior Consultant Lei Yingqi explained that the purpose of the project which was born from an idea by Councillor Tasila Lungu is to provide a world class sports facility to the residents of the area that will allow them to maximise their sporting potential.

Nkoloma Ward 1 Councillor Tasila Lungu thanked Avic International for partnering with her in providing a recreational facility to the people of his ward.

She explained that the project has taken about 2 years, and has urged the community to take good care of the facility.

The handover ceremony was also attended by the Mayor of Lusaka and ward councillors of Chawama constituency.

Avic International also donated sports equipment to be used at the facility.

