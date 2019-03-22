Vice President Inonge Wina has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider flexing its muscles on violent political parties and their candidates perpetrating violence.

Mrs. Wina says the commission can enforce and bar parties or candidates breaking the electoral code of conduct through acts of violence, by enhancing punishments.

She says time is ripe for the commission it to act on parties and cadres perpetrating violence

Mrs. Wina, who regretted the violence noted that it is detrimental to the nation, condemned the violence that characterised the recently held Sesheke parliamentary by-elections.

The Vice President was responding to a question raised by PF Mafinga Member of Parliament (MP) Jacob Siwale who wanted to find out what measures would be taken to curb violence in the forth-coming elections to be held in Roan and Bahati.

This was during the 45-minute Vice President’s question time in parliament today.

“There should be no more mapatizya formular anywhere this time around in the country. ECZ should flex its muscles on violent political parties and candidates that are breaking the law,” Ms. Wina said.

And the Veep has disclosed that the ECZ has expanded its Conflict Management Committees to include traditional leaders to be among stakeholders in addressing violence.

She added that the commission has embarked on vigorous sensitization programmes among them stopping political parties from transporting cadres to areas of election as this fuels violence.

The people of Luanshya in Roan and Mansa’s Bahati constituencies will go to the polls on April 11, 2019 to choose their MP.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has disclosed that the report on Commission of Inquiry into Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence is in public domain.

Ms. Wina assured that government remains transparent and accountable to its people.

