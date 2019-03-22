Kabaso Chongo has been handed his debut Chipolopolo captain’s armband.

The defender from DR Congo giants TP Mazembe will captain Zambia on March 23 in the team’s final 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier at home against Namibia at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“It means a lot to me but I have to respect and pay tribute the captain,” Kabaso said.

“But we are ready for tomorrow’s game and the entire teams know what it entails.”

Kabaso will skipper Zambia in the absence of goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene who withdrew from the game citing injury.

Defender Stopilla Sunzu was also excused from the game that will see Zambia play an AFCON qualifier for the first time without any members of the 2012 winning team.

Meanwhile, interim coach Aggrey Chiyangi has told his players to ensure they record an honorable victory on Saturday.

“Namibia are no pushovers but what we have to make sure of is we have to get a positive result,” Chiyangi said.

“It is very important for us to realize that despite the prevailing situation, football is still a competition regardless of what the status of the game and lack of effect on our qualifying.”

Zambia head into the dead-rubber against Namibia bottom of Group K on 4 points and are four points behind second placed Namibia who are tied on 8 points with leaders Guinea Bissau in the top two automatic qualification brackets for the Egypt finals.

