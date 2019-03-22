The Workers Compensation Fund Control Board has challenged mining houses in the country to join the Vision Zero global campaign to eliminate occupational accidents and diseases in work places.

Board spokesperson Maybin Nkholomba said in a statement to ZANIS that the campaign provides resources and tools necessary for the promotion of health and safety at work place.

Mr. Nkholomba said the campaign has a specific segment on mining activities which the mine houses can benefit from in light of reports that have attributed the accidents recorded to non-compliance to safety standards.

He stressed that the recent incidences in which four miners have died should ignite positive response from the mining firms to join the campaign.

Mr. Nkholomba said the board has since scheduled a sectoral launch of Vision Zero for mining houses to enable them appreciate the philosophy of the campaign.

He has urged the mining houses to report accidents to the board in line with the Workers Compensation Act to enable the institution compensate families of the workers.

He emphasized that government specifically established the board to compensate grieving families after loss of their loved ones in occupational accidents.

